Salty drinking water worries students at ADW hostel in Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Owing to the lack of safe drinking water facilities, students residing in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department hostel in Chinna Thadagam, on the outskirts of Coimbatore, are being forced to use the salty borewell water for drinking and other sanitary needs.

Even as medical professionals have warned against consuming untreated borewell water, the students are helpless, and are forced to drink the same.

Aravind (name changed), a Class 10 student from Kallakurichi and a resident of the hostel, expressed concerns as the water available at the hostel is difficult to drink due to its salty taste and unusual odour. "We have repeatedly requested clean drinking water, but no action has been taken."

Students are worried as the situation has persisted since the hostel’s opening 10 years ago.

Dr T Anuradha, designated officer of FSSAI, explained that the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in drinking water should ideally be maintained between 75-500 mg/l. "Untreated water should have a TDS level below 1,000 mg/L, which is acceptable according to FSSAI standards. It is not advisable to drink borewell water without adequate purification, as it may contain chemical and mineral contaminants that pose health risks. High levels of dissolved salts and minerals can lead to serious health issues, such as kidney stones," she warned.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also advises against the direct consumption of untreated borewell water due to various health risks.

The two-storey hostel building commenced operations in June 2015, during the AIADMK regime, and lacks adequate drinking water provisions or security measures such as compound walls.