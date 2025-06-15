Salty drinking water worries students at ADW hostel in Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Owing to the lack of safe drinking water facilities, students residing in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department hostel in Chinna Thadagam, on the outskirts of Coimbatore, are being forced to use the salty borewell water for drinking and other sanitary needs.
Even as medical professionals have warned against consuming untreated borewell water, the students are helpless, and are forced to drink the same.
Aravind (name changed), a Class 10 student from Kallakurichi and a resident of the hostel, expressed concerns as the water available at the hostel is difficult to drink due to its salty taste and unusual odour. "We have repeatedly requested clean drinking water, but no action has been taken."
Students are worried as the situation has persisted since the hostel’s opening 10 years ago.
Dr T Anuradha, designated officer of FSSAI, explained that the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in drinking water should ideally be maintained between 75-500 mg/l. "Untreated water should have a TDS level below 1,000 mg/L, which is acceptable according to FSSAI standards. It is not advisable to drink borewell water without adequate purification, as it may contain chemical and mineral contaminants that pose health risks. High levels of dissolved salts and minerals can lead to serious health issues, such as kidney stones," she warned.
The World Health Organization (WHO) also advises against the direct consumption of untreated borewell water due to various health risks.
The two-storey hostel building commenced operations in June 2015, during the AIADMK regime, and lacks adequate drinking water provisions or security measures such as compound walls.
V Pushpanandham, an advocate who runs a forum to assist all people of all communities, highlighted the lack of safety for students. "Typically, the warden leaves the hostel in the evening. Due to the absence of warden and a watchman, the students are left to manage their own safety. The area around the hostel often witnesses the movements of wild animals, particularly elephants, in the evenings. Villagers from Thadagam are too afraid to access the area at odd hours. Despite these risks, students remain at the hostel without any safety measures and staff supervision," he said.
Pushpanandham has repeatedly petitioned the officials of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department and Coimbatore district administration regarding drinking water and safety measures for the hostel. "They have failed to install at least an RO unit in the hostel. Frustrated with their lack of response, I have written to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes," he added.
Warden V Mythily, who hails from Vellalore, approximately 27 kilometers away from the hostel, said she leaves in the evening due to safety concerns. "The number of students in the hostel is declining and currently, only eight students are staying here. The department allocates Rs 1,400 for each student, which includes the cost of food. Therefore, we cannot afford to purchase packaged drinking water daily. We have sought assistance from the local village panchayat and residents to install an RO plant, but no one is willing to help as this hostel caters to SC/ST students. Though the drinking water main line goes in front of the hostel, we are unable to get it," she said.
After being informed of the situation, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar assured action to install an RO unit at the hostel, and direct the concerned officials to inspect the safety measures for the students.