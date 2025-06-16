Constable’s ‘captor’ ends up with broken limbs after bid to flee from Madurai cops

MADURAI: One of the two suspects arrested for vandalising the V Chatrapatti police station and locking up a head constable on Friday night, suffered fractures on his leg and hand allegedly while trying to escape from police on Sunday.

According to police, two suspects, M Prabakaran (29) alias Porali Prabakaran, a history-sheeter from V Chatrapatti and his friend P Murugan (19) alias Ayyanar of V Chatrapatti-- damaged the properties of the police station, threatened head constable V Palpandi before locking him in a room around 1 am on Saturday.

Madurai Superintendent of Police P BK Arvind formed special teams to nab the suspects and they traced them in T Kallupatti. When they tried to secure them, Prabakaran allegedly tried to escape and jumped from a bridge.

In the impact, he suffered fracture in his left leg and right hand, police said. He has been admitted in Government Rajaji Hospital.

Meanwhile, Murugan was arrested by the police. Murugan is a co-accused in the 2024 murder of M Alagendran in Chatrapatti police station limits. He would be produced before the court, police said.