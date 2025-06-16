Hindu Munnani prints 50 lakh flyers for event in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Framed as a spiritual gathering, the ‘Muruga Bhakthargalin Aanmeega Maanaadu’ scheduled in Madurai on June 22 is positioned by right-wing groups, including the RSS, Hindu Munnani, VHP, and BJP as one of the largest religious mobilisations in Tamil Nadu in recent times.

The event, which centres on the collective chanting of Kanda Sashti Kavasam, is also seen by saffron groups as an exercise to invoke Hindu identity and reinforce cultural consolidation.

Unlike the earlier Vel Yatra, this time, the mobilisation is done by approaching devotional gatherings in temples, meeting pilgrimage groups and inviting seers of mutts, Hindu sects, dominant OBC-caste groups.

Organisers have roped in not just Murugan devotees but also followers of Sai Baba, Aadhiparasakthi, Mariamman, and over a dozen caste-based outfits.