Hindu Munnani prints 50 lakh flyers for event in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Framed as a spiritual gathering, the ‘Muruga Bhakthargalin Aanmeega Maanaadu’ scheduled in Madurai on June 22 is positioned by right-wing groups, including the RSS, Hindu Munnani, VHP, and BJP as one of the largest religious mobilisations in Tamil Nadu in recent times.
The event, which centres on the collective chanting of Kanda Sashti Kavasam, is also seen by saffron groups as an exercise to invoke Hindu identity and reinforce cultural consolidation.
Unlike the earlier Vel Yatra, this time, the mobilisation is done by approaching devotional gatherings in temples, meeting pilgrimage groups and inviting seers of mutts, Hindu sects, dominant OBC-caste groups.
Organisers have roped in not just Murugan devotees but also followers of Sai Baba, Aadhiparasakthi, Mariamman, and over a dozen caste-based outfits.
According to Hindu Munnani general Secretary M. Muruganandham, over 50 lakh invitation pamphlets, featuring image of Lord Muruga, have been printed and they are being distributed across the state.
B Prakash, zonal secretary (public outreach) for RSS (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry), said the aim of the conference is spiritual awakening, not political gain. “This is for Hindus’ spritual unity to safeguard their rights. Many temple committee members, regardless of political affiliation, are supporting this. We are not asking for votes.”
Actor Rajinikanth and television stars have been approached, and invitations extended to AIADMK leaders including Edappadi K Palaniswami. Organisers said they are also planning to invite CM Stalin and all others who are ideologically opposed to this conference.