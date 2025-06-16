Inclement weather keeps fishers off sea in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Though the fishing ban period culminated on June 14, mechanised fishing vessels are yet to set off for sailing due to a warning of gusting wind by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD bulletin, squally winds with a speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail along and off the South Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin Area and Gulf of Mannar, for five days from June 14. Mechanised fishing vessels are to stay on shore.

However, the fisheries department suspended the issue of ‘sailing tokens’ to the mechanised fishing vessels following the weather warning.

A fisherman said that they are already dried and in debt due to the fishing ban. Continuing to stay on shore will affect their livelihood.