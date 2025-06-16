Inclement weather keeps fishers off sea in Tamil Nadu
THOOTHUKUDI: Though the fishing ban period culminated on June 14, mechanised fishing vessels are yet to set off for sailing due to a warning of gusting wind by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to the IMD bulletin, squally winds with a speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail along and off the South Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin Area and Gulf of Mannar, for five days from June 14. Mechanised fishing vessels are to stay on shore.
However, the fisheries department suspended the issue of ‘sailing tokens’ to the mechanised fishing vessels following the weather warning.
A fisherman said that they are already dried and in debt due to the fishing ban. Continuing to stay on shore will affect their livelihood.
Thommai Antony, a fisherman from Mattakadai, said, “They have to borrow money to pay their children’s school fees, and only if the business begins, they would be able to repay them.”
A senior official from the fisheries department told TNIE that fishermen have been instructed to stay onshore as the weather forecast has predicted 65 kmph of wind speed, which is unsafe. The sailing token will be issued once the IMD prediction is favourable for fishing.”
66 vessels unregistered
During the recent survey of mechanised fishing vessels, as many as 550 mechanised fishing vessels, including 35 bottom trawlers from Vembar fishing harbour, 250 bottom trawlers from Thoothukudi fishing harbours, and 265 gill netters have been found duly registered and complying with the norms prescribed under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983. However, 66 mechanised vessels were unregistered owing to violations of the prescribed length of 24 meters and engine capacity of 240 HP.