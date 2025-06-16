Issues of nationalism, national security are beyond political parties, interests: Vice President Dhankhar at JIPMER

PUDUCHERRY: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called for national unity on matters of security and development, stating that issues of nationalism and national security transcend political boundaries.
Interacting with students and faculty at JIPMER, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to send an all-party delegation of Members of Parliament abroad, terming it a “visionary step” that received a positive response both nationally and internationally.
“All political parties converged. That is the Bharat we need, united every day on matters of national security and national development. I am sure this initiative will go a long way,” the Vice President said.
Dhankhar hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack challenged India’s ethos. He praised the Armed Forces for a calibrated response, citing strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba bases in Muridke and Bahawalpur.
Highlighting India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, he emphasised diplomacy over war, asserting that the world now sees a bold, confident Bharat focused on indigenous defence production.
“For any progress, peace is an essential aspect and peace comes from a position of strength. The best guarantee to peace is that we are ever prepared for war and that comes when the national mindset is nation first. We have to believe in our nationalism,” he added.
Turning to healthcare, Dhankhar described Ayushman Bharat as a major game-changer, stressing the urgent need for expanding the healthcare workforce.
“We need more doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, diagnostic centres, medicine outlets, and greater research,” he stated. He called for the rapid development of hospitals and healthcare centres in both public and private sectors to meet the growing demands of the population.
Highlighting the link between health and national growth, he remarked, “A person may be talented and committed to serving society, but without good health, they become an object of sympathy. Fit India is the only answer, and you are its watchdogs.”
The Vice President invited the students of JIPMER to the Parliament for an interaction with him, along with felicitations by MPs.
Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan said that plans are underway to make Puducherry a healthcare and medical education hub, both nationally and internationally, while noting that the Union Territory houses 10 prestigious medical institutions, with JIPMER at the forefront.
The government is also making efforts to boost health tourism, including the proposed expansion of the Puducherry airport to enhance connectivity.
Linking public health with environmental sustainability, the Lt Governor stressed that pollution, climate change, and water scarcity are public health emergencies.
Urging students and faculty to become ambassadors of environmental stewardship, he said, “Patriotism today is not just about saluting the flag, it is about planting trees, protecting rivers, and keeping your city clean.”
Chief Minister N Rangasamy outlined the initiatives taken by the Centre and his government as part of “Vikasit Bharat” by 2047.
Speaker R Selvam, MPs S Selvaganapathy and V Vaithilingam, MLA V Arumugham, Chief Secretary Sharath Chauhan, and Director of JIPMER Vir Singh Negi participated in the function.