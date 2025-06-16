Issues of nationalism, national security are beyond political parties, interests: Vice President Dhankhar at JIPMER

PUDUCHERRY: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called for national unity on matters of security and development, stating that issues of nationalism and national security transcend political boundaries.

Interacting with students and faculty at JIPMER, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to send an all-party delegation of Members of Parliament abroad, terming it a “visionary step” that received a positive response both nationally and internationally.

“All political parties converged. That is the Bharat we need, united every day on matters of national security and national development. I am sure this initiative will go a long way,” the Vice President said.

Dhankhar hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack challenged India’s ethos. He praised the Armed Forces for a calibrated response, citing strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba bases in Muridke and Bahawalpur.

Highlighting India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, he emphasised diplomacy over war, asserting that the world now sees a bold, confident Bharat focused on indigenous defence production.

“For any progress, peace is an essential aspect and peace comes from a position of strength. The best guarantee to peace is that we are ever prepared for war and that comes when the national mindset is nation first. We have to believe in our nationalism,” he added.

Turning to healthcare, Dhankhar described Ayushman Bharat as a major game-changer, stressing the urgent need for expanding the healthcare workforce.