Madras HC orders arrest of ADGP HM Jayaram in child abduction case in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on June 16 ordered the arrest of Tamil Nadu Armed Police ADGP HM Jayaram in the case of abduction of a 15-year-old boy which is being investigated by Tiruvallur police.

The senior officer's name was included in the FIR after investigations showed that his car was allegedly used by the accused for the crime.

The case pertains to the inter-caste marriage of a 21-year-old woman from Theni and a 23-year-old man from Thiruvallur district. The couple had met online, registered their marriage in May and went underground fearing the girls' parents.