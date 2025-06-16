Madras HC relaxes curbs for Murugan meet; advises organisers to ensure harmony

MADURAI: After Hindu Munnani raised objections to six of the 52 conditions imposed by Madurai city police for its ‘Muruga Bhakthargalin Aanmeega Maanaadu’ which is scheduled to be held on June 22, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has relaxed some conditions and advised the organisers to ensure communal harmony is maintained during the event.

The six conditions which were objected to included obtaining vehicle pass for participants, ban on taking out vehicle rallies, submitting in advance details of participants, getting permission from HR and CE department and Madurai City Corporation, ban on using drones.

Justice B Pugalendhi upheld the condition of obtaining vehicle pass from the jurisdictional police, and directed police to dispose of applications within 24 hours and also pass a speaking order in case of rejection.

As police would be issuing vehicle passes, they would have details of participants, the judge pointed out and struck down the condition which required the organisers to submit in advance the list of participants. With regard to vehicle procession, the outfit’s counsel assured that they do not plan to take out any rally.