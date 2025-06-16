Madras HC relaxes curbs for Murugan meet; advises organisers to ensure harmony

MADURAI: After Hindu Munnani raised objections to six of the 52 conditions imposed by Madurai city police for its ‘Muruga Bhakthargalin Aanmeega Maanaadu’ which is scheduled to be held on June 22, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has relaxed some conditions and advised the organisers to ensure communal harmony is maintained during the event.
The six conditions which were objected to included obtaining vehicle pass for participants, ban on taking out vehicle rallies, submitting in advance details of participants, getting permission from HR and CE department and Madurai City Corporation, ban on using drones.
Justice B Pugalendhi upheld the condition of obtaining vehicle pass from the jurisdictional police, and directed police to dispose of applications within 24 hours and also pass a speaking order in case of rejection.
As police would be issuing vehicle passes, they would have details of participants, the judge pointed out and struck down the condition which required the organisers to submit in advance the list of participants. With regard to vehicle procession, the outfit’s counsel assured that they do not plan to take out any rally.
The judge further relaxed conditions of getting permission from HR and CE department and city corporation, saying they were irrelevant. Also, he modified the condition banning use of drones by permitting the outfit to use two drones to cover the event, after the organisers assured that the drones would be used only within event premises.
Both the state as well as impleading petitioners (who opposed the event) apprehended that the organisation might trigger communal clash by making hate speeches. Hearing this, the judge cited the Religious Institution (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, and advised the organisation to ensure communal harmony and not to add political colour to the event.
Since the event is taking place near the highway, necessary police personnel may be deployed to ensure free flow of traffic, the judge added.
The judge allowed the petition filed against the rejection order passed by the police for the installation and worship of miniatures of Lord Murugan’s six abodes. The other one filed by the outfit over the six restrictions was disposed of with the above modifications. The order was passed on Friday but the detailed order copy was released on Saturday night.