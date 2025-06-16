Madras HC’s heritage building regains its lost glory

CHENNAI: After years of neglect and poor upkeep, the iconic heritage building of the Madras High Court, one of the oldest in the country, has been restored to its lost glory.

Built in 1892 in the Indo-Saracenic style, the British-era structure has undergone extensive renovation, particularly along its once-congested verandas and corridors. Makeshift offices, ceiling-high steel racks, and thousands of case bundles that once occupied these spaces have been cleared.

Litigants and lawyers, who used to stumble through narrow, obstructed passages, can now move with ease. The key entry points – the judges’ portico and the MBA portico – sport a new look, thanks to the efforts of the building committee of the court.