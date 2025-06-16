Madras HC’s heritage building regains its lost glory

CHENNAI: After years of neglect and poor upkeep, the iconic heritage building of the Madras High Court, one of the oldest in the country, has been restored to its lost glory.
Built in 1892 in the Indo-Saracenic style, the British-era structure has undergone extensive renovation, particularly along its once-congested verandas and corridors. Makeshift offices, ceiling-high steel racks, and thousands of case bundles that once occupied these spaces have been cleared.
Litigants and lawyers, who used to stumble through narrow, obstructed passages, can now move with ease. The key entry points – the judges’ portico and the MBA portico – sport a new look, thanks to the efforts of the building committee of the court.
Old file racks have made way for flower pots, haphazard wall drilling has been concealed with fresh plastering and paint, and pencil sketch portraits now adorn the walls. The English Records and Vernacular Records verandas have been refurbished to give them back the original sheen.
Stone arches, previously hidden behind brick and mortar, have been brought back to view, showcasing the building’s architectural marvel. The spiral staircases, a striking feature of this heritage building, have been restored and reopened, providing access up to the second floor.
The restoration work, carried out between May 2 and 31, involved nearly 300 labourers working in shifts round the clock. Public Works Department officials said sculptors from Kancheepuram were roped in to restore intricate chisel work on the arches and stone handrails.
Post-restoration, the premises now exude calm and dignity - a welcome ambience for lawyers and litigants who often walk in with minds clouded by anxiety over their cases.