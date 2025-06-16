No waste disposal system, trash burnt in rural Madurai

A sanitary worker from Othakadai. on condition of anonymity, said though waste is segregated, there is no dedicated space for landfills in Othakadai area. “Burning the waste is the only solution,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, S Sumathi of Nagamalai Pudukottai alleged that sanitary workers were indifferent to the residents’ complaints of open burning of plastic and non-biodegradable waste. “I had fainted twice after inhaling toxic fumes,” she said.

M Sowmiya, a teacher, whose commute passes through Karuppayurani area, claimed she had spotted open burning of waste, including plastic items and coated paper. “It leads to the release of toxic substances and pollutants, including carbon monoxide, particulate pollution, ash, and dioxins, into the atmosphere. It poses serious health hazards to people who are continuously exposed to the toxins, including respiratory issues. The open burning also affects soil, groundwater and crops,” she said, alleging official apathy on the issue.

Assistant director (panchayats) M Arvind acknowledged the issue and said, “Finding a suitable site of 400 sq ft for waste disposal is a huge challenge in rural areas, as each panchayat receives several metric tonnes of waste every week. Also, one worker per 150 households was appointed in 2019, but now each worker is forced to look after waste disposed of from 350 households.”

He said that as part of the waste management, panchayats are engaged in shredding plastic and using it for laying roads. We have a compost pit and shed for waste segregation at different points in the area, he added.