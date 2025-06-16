PMK will be part of a coalition government in 2026, we should also rule: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Even as the war over coalition government in 2026 is on between the supporters of the AIADMK and the BJP on social media, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said the state will see a coalition government after the 2026 Assembly elections and his party will be part of it.

“In 2026, there will be a coalition government in which the PMK will be a partner. The PMK is not here to make any party the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. We should also rule. Only when we are a part (in that government), will we be able to establish social justice,” Anbumani said while addressing the general council meeting of the party’s undivided Tiruvallur district unit.

In this regard, he recalled that in 2004 his party was a partner in the UPA-I government at the centre, and it was the PMK that made the demand to implement 27% reservation for OBCs in education in central government educational institutions a part of the Common Minimum Programme.

Anbumani said when the promise was not implemented two years after the formation of the government by the UPA, the PMK founder (S Ramadoss) said that the party may walk out of the alliance if the promise was not honoured. Only then was the assurance fulfilled by the UPA.

Later, addressing a similar meeting in Chengalpattu district, Anbumani said, “Why am I underscoring coalition government? Despite the two parties ruling (DMK and AIADMK), social justice could not be established in the state, and we can only do so when we are part of the government.”

Anbumani also attacked the DMK government on various counts. While charging that law and order has been deteriorating in the state, he said there is no safety for women in Tamil Nadu.