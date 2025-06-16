Provide Rs 20 per litre fuel subsidy: PwDs to Tamil Nadu government

DINDIGUL: Citing high fuel cost, differently-abled people who use retrofitted two-wheelers have appealed to the state government to give them Rs 20 subsidy of one litre of petrol.

According to sources, there are 41,000 differently abled in Dindigul. Of this, 1,000 people have been provided with retrofitted two-wheelers by the state government through the district differently abled welfare department.

Murugesan (60) from Thethupatti said, “I used to work as a daily wage earner. My life crashed after I suffered nerve problem. In 2021, my leg leg had to be amputated. The next year, U suffered a similar fate and I lost the other leg also. I started to get Rs 2,500 as pension.

Later, I got a retrofitting bike, so I got minor jobs. I travel long distances and have to spend at least Rs 100 on petrol daily, which I find difficult to afford. If the government gives subsidy of Rs 20 per litre, it would be greatly helpful.”