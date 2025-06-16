Puducherry hospital ends decade-long wait for MRI with major Rs 20 crore diagnostic upgrade

PUDUCHERRY: In a significant stride towards enhancing public healthcare infrastructure, the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute (IGGGH and PGI) in Puducherry has been equipped with a state-of-the-art Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, along with digital MRI, CT scan, and mammogram facilities.
These installations, developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore, were formally inaugurated on Monday by Lt. Governor K. Kailasanathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.
The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Health Secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray, Director Dr Ravichandran, Medical Superintendent Dr S. Sevvel, and other senior officials and dignitaries.
The advanced diagnostic centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology aimed at improving the accuracy and efficiency of disease diagnosis.
A key highlight is the Real-Time PCR facility, which will enable rapid and precise detection of infections such as COVID-19, H1N1, and other viral illnesses.
The laboratory also features an automated nucleic acid extractor for faster sample processing and an automated ELISA processor capable of conducting simultaneous tests for dengue, chikungunya, scrub typhus, and more.
Speaking at the event, Lt. Governor Kailasanathan announced that the Puducherry Government General Hospital is being upgraded to meet the standards of corporate hospitals.
“New machines like MRI, CT scan, and mammogram have been procured at a cost of Rs 20 crore. The government is committed to delivering quality healthcare to the people,” he said.
The newly installed MRI machine, costing Rs 12 crore, and a CT scan machine worth Rs 4–5 crore, mark a significant technological leap for the hospital. Notably, the hospital had been without a functioning MRI machine for over a decade after the previous unit became defunct.
Chief Minister Rangasamy, in his address, emphasised the need for self-reliant healthcare in Puducherry. “Until now, patients in need of specialised treatment had to travel to Chennai, often spending Rs 20 lakh or more. I have always maintained that Puducherry must have these facilities locally so that people no longer need to seek treatment elsewhere,” he said.
Officials and medical professionals expressed optimism that the upgraded infrastructure would greatly enhance diagnostic capabilities and patient care in the region, setting new standards for public health services in the Union Territory.