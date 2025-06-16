Puducherry hospital ends decade-long wait for MRI with major Rs 20 crore diagnostic upgrade

PUDUCHERRY: In a significant stride towards enhancing public healthcare infrastructure, the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute (IGGGH and PGI) in Puducherry has been equipped with a state-of-the-art Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, along with digital MRI, CT scan, and mammogram facilities.

These installations, developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore, were formally inaugurated on Monday by Lt. Governor K. Kailasanathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Health Secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray, Director Dr Ravichandran, Medical Superintendent Dr S. Sevvel, and other senior officials and dignitaries.

The advanced diagnostic centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology aimed at improving the accuracy and efficiency of disease diagnosis.

A key highlight is the Real-Time PCR facility, which will enable rapid and precise detection of infections such as COVID-19, H1N1, and other viral illnesses.

The laboratory also features an automated nucleic acid extractor for faster sample processing and an automated ELISA processor capable of conducting simultaneous tests for dengue, chikungunya, scrub typhus, and more.