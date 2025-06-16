Tamil Nadu: Juvenile detained for murder of elderly woman six months ago

TENKASI: Six months after a 68-year-old woman was fatally assaulted near Kadayanallur, the police apprehended a 17-year-old ITI student in connection with the murder on Saturday. The juvenile — a close relative of the deceased — was sent to a government observation home, following directions from the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to Sendamaram police, the deceased and the juvenile in conflict with law belonged to the same village — Chinnathambi Nadaroor.

Sources said as the woman who had gone to graze her cattle on the evening of November 30, 2024, did not return home, her nephew went in search of her, and found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood with multiple injuries.

She was rushed to the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a week later, added sources.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police S Aravind, a special team led by Inspector Adivel camped in the village for two months to solve the case.