Tamil Nadu plans mental health counselling for those who fail to clear NEET

COIMBATORE: The state government is planning to launch a special mental health counselling programme through 104 (helpline) for those who could not clear the NEET and board examinations, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian during an event at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday.

The announcement came hot on the heels of six students from Tamil Nadu figuring in top 100 ranks in NEET UG 2025. However, the number of students who qualified in NEET in TN recorded a marginal dip of 2.2 percentage points in the results declared by the National Testing Agency on Saturday.

Ma Subramanian said 1,35,715 students appeared for the NEET from TN, out of which 76,181 were deemed eligible. “Although it is not possible to provide seats to all eligible candidates, the government will give first preference to them while filling the seats. We have received 32,000 applications for the MBBS programme, and counselling will be held soon based on the NEET score and guidelines provided by the Medical Counselling Committee and Tamil Nadu Medical Council,” he said.