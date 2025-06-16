Tiruchy residents demand ban on political meetings after VCK rally disrupts traffic

TIRUCHY: Residents and social activists in Tiruchy urged the police department not to permit political rallies, public and street-corner meetings in the city after the rally by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), brought traffic to a standstill.

The VCK rally began at TVS Tollgate and ended on Bharathiar Road near the Corporation HQ.

Traffic was affected on arterial roads including Palakkarai Main Road, Bharathiyar Road, Williams Road, Birds Road, and the Central Bus Stand.

Residents and social activists said the rallies cause severe inconvenience to public.

Saturday traffic snarl lasted for over two hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and emergency vehicles struggling to pass. According to police sources, around 70,000 people and 4,000 vehicles took part in the from various districts. A total of 500 police personnel were deployed, but they proved to be inadequate.