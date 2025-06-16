Trauma care unit in Government Hospital in Madurai closed after ceiling collapses

MADURAI: The trauma and emergency care unit functioning in the Thirumangalam Government Hospital has been closed after a portion of the ceiling fell down, recently, posing threat to the lives of patients. The unit was closed after PWD officials who inspected the building, which was built in 2001, declared it as unsafe. Patients have been accommodated in male ward in the hospital.

K Ramalingam, a resident of Thirumangalam, said, “The trauma and emergency care unit was constructed in 2001. But, after a period of time, the entire structure started to go weak. First, cracks developed in the ceiling. Though temporary measures such as plastering was done in a few sections, small pieces started to fall down. A few weeks ago, ceiling concrete broken and fell on the beds, but fortunately no patients were in the room.”

Lakshmikanth, another resident, said, “We feel unsafe in the trauma unit. Since the government hospital is located near National Highway and the town is located between Kappalur and Thoppur, a lot of road accident victims are brought here for treatment. We are worried that patients might injured by falling of ceiling when they are admitted.”