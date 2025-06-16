Two die of electrocution near Perur in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Two men were electrocuted in a house at Theethipalayam, near Perur, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city on Sunday within a span of a few hours. The second death occurred as the man demonstrated how the other received the fatal shock.

The deceased were P Vigneshwaran (31) of Ramar Kovil Street and T Nagaraj (40) of Ayyasamy Kovil Street, both in Theethipalayam.

Police sources said, around 11 am, Vigneshwaran, a woodcutter, received an electric shock while speaking on his phone and fell down. His hand had touched an overhead aluminum sheet that was in contact with a damaged live wire. It was raining then. Neighbours and relatives rushed him to a hospital but he was declared dead.

After Vigneshwaran’s body was brought home on Sunday afternoon, a relative named Nagaraj, who is also a woodcutter, demonstrated to the other relatives how Vigneshwaran had died. As Nagaraj raised his hand, it touched the same aluminium sheet and he died on the spot around 1 pm.

A police probe is under way.