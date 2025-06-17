CM Stalin slams governor for delaying assent to Kalaignar University Bill

THANJAVUR: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday took a dig at Governor R N Ravi for delaying assent to the Kalaignar University Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking at a function held in Thanjavur, Stalin said the government had announced a new university to be situated in Thanjavur. “More than 40 days have passed since the Bill was sent to the governor on May 2, but he is yet to give his assent,” Stalin said.

“We thought the governor would have changed after the verdict of the Supreme Court. But he has not changed. We had sent several reminders about the Bill. Even the higher education minister had sought appointment with the governor which has not been granted till now. The people of the state are wondering what other important work the governor has (other than considering the bills passed by the assembly)”, he added.

“Had the governor given assent to the Bill immediately after we sent it, we would have laid the foundation stone for the university at this function,” the CM said, adding that “we will be patient. If we lose patience, we would create a situation (legally) which would compel him to act.” Further, the chief minister said,

“Even though I had hesitation in naming the University (after M Karunanidhi), members of the assembly, cutting across party lines insisted to name it as Kalaignar University. Following this, we had passed the bill to form the university, unanimously, and sent it to the governor.” But till date the governor has not given assent to the Bill.

Farmers detained for black flag protest

Thanjavur: A total of 12 farmers were detained on Monday for trying to show black flag to Chief Minister MK Stalin over non-payment of arrears by a private sugar mill in Tirumandangudi. According to sources, two farmers ran onto the main road, where the CM’s convoy was expected to pass on the way to a marriage hall. Police on duty detained them immediately. Subsequently, 10 more farmers standing nearby were also detained. All of them were released in the evening.