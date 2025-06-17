DMK attempting to destabilise PMK ahead of TN polls: PMK president Ramadoss

CHENNAI: For the first time, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has broken his silence over the ongoing differences between him and his father, party founder S Ramadoss, asserting that neither of them was responsible for the internal rift, which he attributed to external interference.

He further alleged that the ruling DMK was attempting to destabilise the PMK by sowing confusion and internal discord ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the PMK’s Kancheepuram Revenue District General Council meeting held at a private marriage hall on Monday, Anbumani said the DMK was feeling unsettled by PMK’s recent mobilisation, particularly after the success of its Chithirai full moon state conference held in Mahabalipuram on May 11.

“The chief minister is rattled by the momentum our party has gained. The DMK is the root cause of the ongoing confusion. They are trying to divide us from within and weaken the party,” he charged.He also alleged that certain individuals within the PMK were complicit in these attempts and warned that they would soon expose their names.

“The DMK’s conspiracy will not succeed. My silence should not be mistaken for weakness – it is my strength,” he said.