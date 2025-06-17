First CLAT cracker from TN's Pachamalai hills seeks housing; livelihood support for family

TIRUCHY: Even as S Bharath, a student from Thonur hamlet, made history by becoming the first tribal student in the Pachamalai hills to crack the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), his family continues to live in a crumbling one-room house and is appealing for support to improve both their living conditions and livelihood.
With the monsoon fast approaching, Bharath’s family is urgently seeking help to rebuild their deteriorating home. They also hope the district administration will help them to procure tractors at a subsidised price or support to set up a small business, which could provide a more stable source of income.
Bharath was honoured by the Tiruchy collector on Monday, with a cheque for Rs 25,000 towards meeting his educational expenses. However, back in their village, his family of six continues to live under a roof made of asbestos sheets, with walls battered by years of weather.
Though the Rural Development Department has extended some repair aid, the structure remains leaky and unsafe. His father, A Selvakumar, a daily-wage labourer, earns about Rs 500 on days he finds work.
“Some days I get construction work. Otherwise, I grow tapioca in a small patch of land to repay debts. If we had tractor procured for a subsidised price, or even a small business set up, we could earn regularly,” he said.
“During Monday’s interaction, the collector encouraged the family to submit specific requests. If they do, their case can be considered for housing or livelihood support,” a Tribal Welfare Planning Officer told TNIE, adding that a visit to the hamlet would be arranged soon.
“My son has made us proud, but we hope this moment brings more than honour. His success should open doors for all of us,” Selvakumar added.