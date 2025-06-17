First CLAT cracker from TN's Pachamalai hills seeks housing; livelihood support for family

TIRUCHY: Even as S Bharath, a student from Thonur hamlet, made history by becoming the first tribal student in the Pachamalai hills to crack the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), his family continues to live in a crumbling one-room house and is appealing for support to improve both their living conditions and livelihood.

With the monsoon fast approaching, Bharath’s family is urgently seeking help to rebuild their deteriorating home. They also hope the district administration will help them to procure tractors at a subsidised price or support to set up a small business, which could provide a more stable source of income.

Bharath was honoured by the Tiruchy collector on Monday, with a cheque for Rs 25,000 towards meeting his educational expenses. However, back in their village, his family of six continues to live under a roof made of asbestos sheets, with walls battered by years of weather.