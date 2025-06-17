Flood warning for shores of Bhavani River in TN's Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: Major water resources of the Coimbatore district are all set to reach their respective full storage capacities leading to the discharge of surplus water through the shutters of the dam on the same day.



Owing to the incessant rains which started picking up early in the current Southwest Monsoon season, the waterbodies and reservoirs in and around the district have been receiving a tremendous inflow of rainwater and are filling fast now.

The Pillur Dam near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, which is the major drinking water source of Coimbatore, is all set to reach its full storage capacity of 100 ft for the second time this year, thanks to the ongoing monsoon season rains.

Its water level increased by over 15 feet in a single day — from 82 ft on Sunday to 97 ft by Monday — owing to the heavy rains in its water catchment areas.

As a result, water is being discharged from all four shutters of the dam. At present, over 14,000 cusecs of water is being released into the Bhavani River from the dam.

In view of this, the police personnel and local body officials in Mettupalayam have issued a flood warning to people living near the shores of the Bhavani River. They have instructed the people to stay away from the waters and refrain from getting into the river for taking bath or washing clothes.