Groundwater crisis deepens in TN's Dindigul; farmers voice concern

DINDIGUL: Farmers in Dindigul district are growing increasingly anxious as groundwater levels continue to fall steadily over the past five months, mainly due to the harsh summer and over-dependence on borewells.

According to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board officials, the water table has dropped from a depth of 4.6 metres in January to 6.66 metres in May.

Officials said the intense heat has led to heavy extraction of groundwater for both irrigation and domestic purposes. With the summer showing no signs of relenting, most households and farmlands are relying on borewells for their water needs.

“Hot weather has a deep effect on farmlands and the general public. There is a natural tendency to use more water during summer, whether it’s for drinking or irrigation. Since most farmers depend on borewells, the usage has been excessive, which reflects in our observation wells,” said a TWAD official from Madurai.