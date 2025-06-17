INDIA bloc united, robust alliance in TN: TNCC president Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday asserted that the INDIA bloc remains a united and robust alliance in the state, and not a single brick can be removed from it.

Many parties have expressed interest in joining the alliance, which he described as a democratic front aimed at protecting the people and countering fascist forces.

Addressing journalists after inaugurating the party’s unorganised workers’ wing conference at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan, Selvaperunthagai reiterated that only Chief Minister MK Stalin, as the leader of the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, holds the authority to make decisions regarding alliance partners.

His remarks came in response to questions about his earlier statement welcoming DMDK into the bloc. Responding to VCK’s public statements about seeking more seats in the 2026 Assembly election, he said, “State parties are free to make their demands.

But as a national party, the Congress will consult with the All India Congress Committee before finalising any seat-sharing arrangements. Even if all 234 seats are offered to us, we would be happy.”