Kalakshetra row: Leela Samson expresses regret over FB post

CHENNAI: More than two years after a Facebook post by Leela Samson triggered outrage regarding the alleged sexual harassment of Kalakshetra students by teachers, the veteran Bharatanatyam exponent, on Sunday expressed regret for “wrongly mentioning” the name of a student in the post in 2022.

“On December 23, 2022, I put a post on Athena, former student and presently Tutor at the Kalakshetra Foundation, on Facebook. I had wrongly mentioned her name in connection with a male faculty. I regret the error and no further comments will be made by me on her in the future,” Leela said in a post.

In December 2022, Leela had accused a professor of the institute of molesting young girls (students) and in a comment on the post, alleged that he was in an inappropriate relationship with an intern, Athena Sadiq (name mentioned with consent).Though she had not named the professor, it was targeted at Hari Padman, who was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police in April 2023 based on a separate sexual harassment complaint. Leela had later deleted the post.