Left-out women can reapply for Rs 1,000 aid at ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps from July 15, says CM

THANJAVUR: The women who were left out during the initial phases of the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’, wherein a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 is given to eligible women under the scheme, can submit fresh applications at the 10,000 ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps to be held across the state from July 15, said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The CM made the announcement at a government function held in Thanjavur on Monday. The public grievance redressal camps will be held from July 15 to October-end.

“As many as 3,768 camps will be held in urban areas and 6,232 in rural areas,” the CM said, adding that in urban camps the public can submit applications to avail of 43 services offered by 13 government departments, while in rural camps 46 services offered by 14 departments will be considered.

Decisions will be taken on these applications within 45 days, he said. Volunteers will be on the doorstep and they will guide citizens on how to apply for a service and what all documents are required to be submitted, Stalin added. Medical camps too will be organised at the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps.