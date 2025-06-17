Murugan meet will protect Tamil culture; won’t disturb peace, says Puducherry Home Minister

MADURAI: Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam said that the Murugan Maanadu will not disturb the public peace, and it aims at securing the Tamil culture.

Speaking to the media at Madurai after inaugurating the spiritual exhibition replicating Lord Murugan’s six abodes (Arupadai Veedu) that has been set up near the Vandiyur tollgate in Madurai, he said, “Just like how the state government organised a Murugan Maanadu in Palani, this event will be organised in Madurai city.

It will not cause disharmony and disturb peace. The event aims at seeking protection of the Tamil culture.” He added, “BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran had publicly declared that time was not allotted to us to meet CM M K Stalin and invite him to the event.

If given time, we will invite the CM as well. We have already invited AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, NTK chief coordinator Seeman, actor Rajinikanth, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramdoss to the event.”

“Devotees of Lord Murugan believe, wherever the abode of lord is located, it belongs to Murugan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has deep faith in Hindu religious ideals. He wished for the success of this conference and urged everyone to participate,” he said.