Tiruchendur temple consecration row: Madras HC seeks HR&CE reply on review plea against expert panel

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought counter affidavit from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department on a review application filed against the court’s order appointing a five-member committee to decide the timing for the consecration of Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur, which is scheduled to take place on July 7.

The vacation bench of justices S Srimathy and R Vijayakumar passed the order on May 21, on petitions filed by two people objecting to the date and time ( July 7, 9 to 10.30 am) for the consecration stating it was not auspicious.

Petitioners Sri Subramaniya Swamy Thirukoil Swathanthiru Sthalathargal Sabha and Sivarama Subramaniya Sasthrigal claimed if the temple is consecreted in Abhijith Muhurtham (between 12.05 pm to 12.45 pm) on the said date, it would neutralise the inauspicious effects.