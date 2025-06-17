TN health minister launches mental health counselling for students who did not clear NEET-UG

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched mental health counselling for students who failed to clear the NEET-UG exam at the 104 helpline centre at DMS campus on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Subramanian said, 1,35,715 people appeared for NEET-UG from Tamil Nadu this year, among them 76,181 people qualified and 59,534 did not clear the exam. In the first phase, counselling has begun with 80 counsellors in two shifts.

Senior counsellors have contacted around 600 students. Even if students did not clear NEET this year, they can appear next time, so students are advised not to lose hope and continue to study. Parents also should not get too emotional about the results, the minister said.

When asked about the Coimbatore girl who secured All India Rank 40 in NEET but was not featured in the official rank list released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the minister said, health secretary will write to the officials concerned in the NTA and seek an explanation.