TN sends 15 mahouts, cavadis to Thailand for training in modern elephant care

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sent 15 mahouts and cavadis (assistants) to Thailand to take part in a training programme on elephant care and management.

The team includes staff from the Mudumalai and Anamalai Tiger Reserves. They will attend a week-long training session commencing on Tuesday at the Thai Elephant Conservation Center (TECC) in Lampang.

The training of the 15 staff, who are accompanied by P Manikanda Prabhu, assistant director of Vandalur Zoo, forest veterinarian K Rajesh Kumar from Mudumalai and forest ranger M Megala, will cover elephant nutrition, health, behaviour, camp management, and bonding methods between elephants and handlers.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, said this is the second group of mahouts and cavadis sent to TECC. The first group of 13 visited the centre in 2023. She said the purpose is to exchange methods and ideas related to elephant care.