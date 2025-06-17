VP Jagdeep Dhankhar urges States to embrace NEP 2020 at event in Pondicherry University; calls for reforms in the education sector

In a deeply evocative address, the Vice President said that 'Sanatan pride' is rebuilding. "What was lost during the Islamic invasion and British Colonial rule is being rebuilt with stronger determination," he said.

He traced India’s historical legacy of learning, referencing ancient centers like Takshashila, Nalanda, Mithila, and Vallabhi. He recalled the destruction of Nalanda’s famed nine-storey library by the invasion by Bakhtiyar Khilji, around 1190, lamenting the loss of over nine million manuscripts.

“It was not just books that burned -- India’s civilizational soul was attacked,” he said. However, he asserted, “The soul of Bharat is indestructible. What was lost is being rebuilt with stronger determination.”

He urged universities to emulate India’s ancient tradition of holistic learning and focus on fostering critical thinking, innovation, and skill development.

Stressing the need for character-building in students, he said, “Knowledge without character is incomplete. Education should not be commodified—it must remain a service, not a profit-making venture.”

Raising concern over the increasing commercialisation of education, Dhankhar called on corporate leaders to reorient their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts towards building world-class educational institutions.

“Education and health were once the means by which the affluent gave back to society. We must return to that ethos,” he remarked.

He also encouraged Pondicherry University to launch an alumni endowment fund, citing examples from global universities whose endowment funds run into billions

Calling for a reduction in political polarisation, the Vice President urged the political class to adopt a spirit of dialogue and collaboration. “We have become too quick to differ instead of making a 'difference'. Disruption and disturbance are not what the framers of our Constitution envisioned. We must embrace debate—Vaad-Vivaad—and uphold the spirit of Anantavad,” he stated.

Drawing a parallel with the crisis of climate change, he said, “Why should we melt the glaciers of our patience with heated political rhetoric? India is rising. The world is looking to us. Let us not undermine our moment with narrow politics.”

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who also spoke. Speaker R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam also participated in the event.