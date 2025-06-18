ADGP suspended; released after questioning in kidnapping case

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: The Tiruvallur police on Tuesday evening let off HM Jayaram IPS who was taken into custody on Monday following a direction from the Madras High Court in connection with the abduction of a 16-year-old boy at Thiruvalangadu in the district.

The Madras High Court, while hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by KV Kuppam MLA ‘Poovai’ M Jagan Moorthy – whose involvement is also suspected in the case – had directed the police to secure Jayaram. Investigations had revealed that Jayaram’s official car was used to transport the abducted boy. Justice P Velmurugan, in his order, directed the police “to secure him and take action in a manner known to law”.

On Tuesday morning, Jayaram moved a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC order, calling it “wrong and illegal,” and sought immediate protection. A two-judge vacation bench of the apex court, comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan, said it would hear the plea on Wednesday.

ADGP Jayaram, who was suspended by the state government on Tuesday, remained in police custody at the Thiruvalangadu police station for around 20 hours before leaving the premises in his own vehicle around 6 pm. Tiruvallur SP R Srinivasa Perumal was also present at the station to oversee the investigation.