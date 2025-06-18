ADGP suspended; released after questioning in kidnapping case

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: The Tiruvallur police on Tuesday evening let off HM Jayaram IPS who was taken into custody on Monday following a direction from the Madras High Court in connection with the abduction of a 16-year-old boy at Thiruvalangadu in the district.
The Madras High Court, while hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by KV Kuppam MLA ‘Poovai’ M Jagan Moorthy – whose involvement is also suspected in the case – had directed the police to secure Jayaram. Investigations had revealed that Jayaram’s official car was used to transport the abducted boy. Justice P Velmurugan, in his order, directed the police “to secure him and take action in a manner known to law”.
On Tuesday morning, Jayaram moved a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC order, calling it “wrong and illegal,” and sought immediate protection. A two-judge vacation bench of the apex court, comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan, said it would hear the plea on Wednesday.
ADGP Jayaram, who was suspended by the state government on Tuesday, remained in police custody at the Thiruvalangadu police station for around 20 hours before leaving the premises in his own vehicle around 6 pm. Tiruvallur SP R Srinivasa Perumal was also present at the station to oversee the investigation.
Similarly, Jagan Moorthy, who is also the president of the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi – an ally of the opposition AIADMK – appeared before the police in accordance with the HC’s direction.
He was questioned for nearly 10 hours before being let off a few minutes after Jayaram. Police sources said both individuals, who have been named as accused in the case, may be summoned again for further questioning if required.
The case pertains to the abduction of a 16-year-old boy, allegedly to extract information about his elder brother, aged 23, who had married a 21-year-old woman from Theni against the wishes of her family. The couple had been in hiding for about a month.
The woman’s father, Vanaraja, her brother Manikandan, and a relative named Ganesan have already been arrested in connection with the kidnapping case.
The police believe that the accused were aided by a former police constable, Maheshwari, who allegedly contacted the MLA through the ADGP. The Madras High Court, while refusing to grant anticipatory bail to Jagan Moorthy on Monday, had directed him to appear before the police for inquiry and adjourned the case.