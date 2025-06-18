Bride and prejudice: Aadhaar fudged to mask child marriages in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: To evade arrest in child marriage cases, family members of a few girl children have allegedly been found to be tampering with the date of birth in the (girl’s) Aadhaar card. Six such incidents came to light in Kelamangalam Block of Krishnagiri district in the past six months, according to health department.

Six underage married girls from Bettamugilalam, Koppakarai, Jakkeri and other areas in Kelamangalam block were found pregnant by the health department and the date of birth on their Aadhaar cards was allegedly found changed by their relatives.

The health department found out the issue with the support of the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) – a system deployed by the TN government to track all pregnant women –and Aadhaar seeding details on the PICME portal.

Persons registered under PICME are provided with an ID, which is used to track all aspects of the pregnancy by the health department.

According to sources, “A 14-year-old girl of Kelamangalam block was married to a 29-year-old man last October. She came to Nagamangalam Primary Health Centre in the last week of May to register her pregnancy with Aadhaar card.

A health official tried to register her data in vain. It was then found that while the PICME portal – which also has the Aadhaar details – showed the age of the girl as 14 years, the Aadhaar card in the girl’s possession showed her age as 20.”