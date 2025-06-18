Buy Bengalura mango, TN pulp units told

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday urged mango processing companies to procure the Bengalura variety of mango for manufacturing pulp, at a remunerative price. The companies have also been asked to start production immediately.

The government’s move assumes significance as mango cultivators have been staging agitations in different parts of Tamil Nadu, complaining that they are not getting a remunerative price for their produce this year.

An official release said the request was made by agriculture secretary V Dakshinamoorthy at a meeting held with the representatives of the mango pulp manufacturers held on Monday. The release said these companies have started production of mango pulp.

In the meeting on Monday, processing companies said that due to high stockpiles of mango pulp from the previous year, their demand was low. Besides, since the mango production was high, it was not feasible to procure mangoes at remunerative prices. However, they assured that after June 20, when the sweetness (TSS) level of mangoes is expected to reach 20% Brix, they would commence procurement from farmers.