ED admits it doesn’t have powers to seal locked premises, but says it can break open lock on mere suspicion

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday submitted in the Madras High Court that it has not been vested with the powers to seal premises that are locked at the time it goes for conducting a search in connection with a money laundering investigation. However, it added that it is empowered under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to break open the lock and proceed with the search.

The agency also informed the court that it can enter and search the premises of anyone merely based on suspicions even if they are not named in the FIRs of the offences based on which the agency investigates a money laundering case.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, made the submissions before a division bench comprising justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan during the hearing of the petitions filed by film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran. They have challenged the ED's recent raids and sealing of two of of their offices and residential premises in connection with the alleged scam to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the state-run Tasmac.

“We (ED) don’t have the powers to seal the premises,” the ASG admitted, after persistent queries from the bench on whether the agency is empowered to seal premises as per PMLA.

However, he added that the agency has got the powers to break open the lock of premises that are locked during the search. He said the agency did not aggravate the situation by doing so, but resorted to a “milder action” and pasted the notices on the doors of the premises, preventing the petitioners from entering them.

He added that the agency is withdrawing the notices pasted on the two premises and returning devices of the petitioners seized from other places.

The ASG informed the court that the 41 FIRs registered by Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption formed the basis for the “reasons to believe” (as defined in section 17 of the PMLA) that money laundering has been committed.