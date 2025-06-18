Golden Hour care: Over 500 cardiac patients stabilised in Tiruchy PHCs

TIRUCHY: In a quiet but transformative shift in rural healthcare, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Tiruchy district have stabilised over 500 heart patients using emergency cardiac drug kits under the Tamil Nadu government's Idhayam Kaapom Thittam, launched in July 2023. As the scheme nears its two-year mark next month, cardiologists and health officials say it is saving lives by bridging the crucial time gap in treating heart attacks during the 'golden hour'.
The initiative was rolled out to tackle one of the deadliest gaps in rural health-delayed cardiac care. Earlier, suspected cases of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) had to be rushed to tertiary hospitals, losing precious time. But now, PHCs and Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) are equipped with a standardised 14-tablet emergency kit comprising 300mg of Aspirin, 300mg of Clopidogrel, and 80mg of Atorvastatin.
Patients reporting symptoms like severe chest discomfort are screened using ECG at PHCs, and upon confirmation of myocardial infarction, doctors consult remotely with district-level cardiologists and administer the emergency 'loading dose' immediately.
"A patient can now receive potentially life-saving medication within minutes. Each centre has at least 10 kits in stock, and we even advise high-risk patients to carry them for emergencies," said a district health official.
Since the launch, 503 patients in Tiruchy have been stabilised under the scheme. Of them, ECG confirmed myocardial infarction in 371 cases. All were referred to hight centres for advanced care-159 underwent thrombolysis, 47 angioplasty, four received stents, and one patient had bypass surgery. Only one fatality has been reported so far.
Dr M Askok, a cardiologist at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), said the impact is clear. "Early administration of the loading dose reduces clot formation and protects the heart muscle. PHCs have become the first line of defence," he said.
In addition to PHCs, the state has supplied 2,840 drug kits to sub-centres in Tiruchy. However, these remain largely unused, primarily due to lack of ECG facilities and lower patient footfall.
"Awareness has grown. Many patients in remote areas now know to rush to a PHC or dial 108 during cardiac distress," a senior Directorate of Public Health official said.
A 2024 study in the Tamil Nadu Journal of Public Health and Medical Research found that, statewide, over 6,090 patients have benefitted under the scheme, with a 98.7% recovery rate. Most were aged above 50 and had co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes.
Doctors continue to urge the public not to ignore chest pain or breathlessness. "Even if you think it's just gas, don't take a chance," Dr Ashok warned. "Knowing the symptoms and reaching a PHC quickly can be the difference between life and death," he added.