Golden Hour care: Over 500 cardiac patients stabilised in Tiruchy PHCs

TIRUCHY: In a quiet but transformative shift in rural healthcare, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Tiruchy district have stabilised over 500 heart patients using emergency cardiac drug kits under the Tamil Nadu government's Idhayam Kaapom Thittam, launched in July 2023. As the scheme nears its two-year mark next month, cardiologists and health officials say it is saving lives by bridging the crucial time gap in treating heart attacks during the 'golden hour'.

The initiative was rolled out to tackle one of the deadliest gaps in rural health-delayed cardiac care. Earlier, suspected cases of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) had to be rushed to tertiary hospitals, losing precious time. But now, PHCs and Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) are equipped with a standardised 14-tablet emergency kit comprising 300mg of Aspirin, 300mg of Clopidogrel, and 80mg of Atorvastatin.

Patients reporting symptoms like severe chest discomfort are screened using ECG at PHCs, and upon confirmation of myocardial infarction, doctors consult remotely with district-level cardiologists and administer the emergency 'loading dose' immediately.

"A patient can now receive potentially life-saving medication within minutes. Each centre has at least 10 kits in stock, and we even advise high-risk patients to carry them for emergencies," said a district health official.