Kuruvai prep on in Tiruchy, farmers say not enough seeds available in government shops

The seeds distributed by the department are processed and certified through a meticulous system. Breeder seeds sourced from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) are multiplied into foundation seeds at two farms in Neikuppai Puthur and Puthurpalayam. These are cultivated by select farmers, harvested, and sent to five Seed Processing Centres in the district for purification and certification before being distributed via 25 agriculture extension centres. The varieties recommended for kuruvai and samba cultivation are CO 51, CO 55, ASD16, ASD21, TPS5 and ADT36.

However, farmers say this system alone is insufficient. “We are forced to rely on private agencies due to inadequate stock. But some of these traders sell uncertified seeds labelled as ‘fine quality’ which ultimately harms us,” said N Veerasekaran, state spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. He urged the department to ensure all private seeds are properly certified and suitable for varying cultivation conditions.

Officials estimate that 30%-35% of the district’s seed needs are met through private agencies, while 20%-25% comes from seed exchanges among farmers themselves.

Responding to concerns, P Nalini, deputy director of the seed certification department, clarified that all seeds-whether from private or government, must undergo rigorous certification before being sold. “We certify notified varieties based on key standards, including 80% germination rate, 98% physical purity, and proper moisture content. There’s no separate variety for irrigated or rainfed regions; the same seed can be grown in both, depending on adaptability,” she said.