Mom-daughter crushed to death by container truck in Palladam

TIRUPPUR: A woman and her daughter were killed when a container truck overturned at a traffic signal and fell on them in Palladam of Tiruppur district, on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as N Maharani (55) and her daughter S Krithika (35) of Arivoli Nagar near Naranapuram.

Police said, "The container truck, loaded with coir, was headed from Pollachi to Chennai on Tuesday. Around 3pm, driver Yogaraj (35) from Virudhunagar took a speedy turn from Pollachi road to Tiruppur road at the Palladam four road junction. The truck spun out of control and overturned. Maharani and her daughter Krithika, who were on a bike, were trapped under the container and died on the spot. Palladam police reached the spot and the container was lifted using cranes. Palladam police are questioning Yogaraj."

"Yogaraj fled the scene, but later surrendered at the police station. The victims were returning home. Further investigation is under way,” a police officer said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences, and ordered a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the victims.