No political comments will be made at Muruga conference, says TN BJP president Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday assured that the Muruga devotees’ conference, scheduled for 22 June in Madurai, will remain entirely apolitical. Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, he said,

“Contrary to the DMK’s expectations, no political comments or views will be made during the conference. Devotees of Lord Muruga from all political backgrounds, including DMK and Congress, are welcome to attend.”

Responding to DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi’s remark that the conference is a tool for the weak to gain strength, Nagenthran countered, “The reality is different. The BJP alliance is strong, which is why we are being criticised. The media frequently questions seat allocation in our alliance but does not ask similar questions to DMK president MK Stalin or his allies.”

He confirmed that Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will attend the conference, while Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s participation is yet to be confirmed. Devotees from Malaysia, Singapore, and Colombo will also take part.

Nagenthran released an audio cassette about the event. One of the organisers said massive arrangements are under way, including an exhibition featuring portraits and brief histories of saints who worshipped Lord Muruga, and a mass recital of Skanda Shasti Kavacham by over five lakh devotees.