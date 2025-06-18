Periyar University revokes suspension of assistant professor

COIMBATORE: Periyar University lifted the suspension of V Vaithianathan, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics, after nearly a month of uncertainty.

According to an official order dated June 17, signed by Registrar (FAC) V Raj, the suspension has now been revoked with immediate effect, following recommendations from the Vice-Chancellor's Convenor Committee. The restoration is conditional and subject to the final findings of the enquiry committee and decision of the Syndicate.

The faculty member was originally suspended on May 15, just two days before the end of the vice-chancellor's tenure, over allegations of violating university statutes by criticising the administration and sharing confidential information with the media.

The suspension was issued after the professor filed a formal complaint with the higher education department, alleging irregularities in the selection process for the registrar post at Periyar University.

The issue was subsequently reported in the media, following which the university initiated disciplinary action. Vaithianathan had defended his conduct, stating it was in accordance with the university rules.

Vaithianathan said, "I have received the revocation order today. Since the university is currently on vacation, I will resume my duties as soon as the campus reopens."