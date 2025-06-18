‘Vetri Maaran can challenge cuts to film at suitable forum’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday said filmmaker Vetri Maaran can approach an appropriate forum if he is aggrieved over the cuts as required by the revision committee of the censor board for certifying his film Manushi.

Disposing of the petition filed by the filmmaker against the decision of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) for denying certification to screen the movie produced by him, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said, “If the petitioner is aggrieved, he can challenge the decision of the revision committee in the manner known to law.”

The counsel for the censor board on Tuesday submitted that the revision committee had reviewed the movie and intimated the petitioners about the required cuts to be made in the movie; and if they do so, certification would be given. Objecting to the cuts, the counsel for the petitioner sought the court to issue appropriate orders. However, the judge added that the legality of the objections raised by the revision committee while denying certification cannot be gone into by the court in this writ petition.

Vetri Maaran had filed a petition seeking a direction to the Regional Officer of the CBFC to constitute an expert team to reexamine his movie and issue clearance for its release.