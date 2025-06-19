3.1 lakh new students enrol in Tamil Nadu government, aided schools this year

CHENNAI: The elementary education department on Wednesday said that 3.12 lakh students have enrolled in government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu from LKG to Class 8 so far this academic year. This includes 22,757 students in LKG and UKG, 2.25 lakh in Class 1, and 65,391 in classes 2-8. Among Class 1 admissions, 1.73 lakh students opted for Tamil medium, while 52,057 chose English medium.

The educational districts with the highest enrolment include Chennai (17,985), Chengalpattu (9,528), Tiruppur (9,385), Salem (8,573), and Tenkasi (8,019). Those with the lowest numbers are The Nilgiris (1,327), Dharapuram (2,082), Kovilpatti (2,544), Theni (2,559) and Oddanchatram (3,013).

Officials noted that total new admissions in primary and middle schools last year stood around 3.2 lakh and expect this year’s admissions to cross four lakh as enrolment continues till August.