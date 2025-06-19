Act on grievance pleas in 30 days or pay costs: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday said the state government authorities shall take action on the representations submitted by the public for redressing their grievances within 30 days as per a government order (GO), or else the court will impose costs.

The first bench of Chief Justice K R Shriram and Justice Sunder Mohan issued the warning when a counsel requested the bench to take up a public interest litigation (PIL) petition – seeking a direction to the government authority concerned to take action based on the representation – for urgent hearing.

Referring to the request, the bench said there is a GO passed already mandating the authorities concerned of the state government to take time-bound action, but the court is seeing a lot of petitions seeking direction for the authorities for such action.

PILs are going to be heard on Thursday. If the district collectors are found to have failed in taking such action, they will face imposition of costs of `25,000 for inaction, the bench said.