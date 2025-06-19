Annamalai university’s 1,300 excess staff to be redeployed

CHENNAI: The government will redeploy 1,300 of the 3,500 employees of Annamalai University, who are found to be in excess to the current demand at the university, to other state universities or departments. According to sources, only 80 out of this 1300 are teaching staff and the remaining are non-teaching staff.

Higher education secretary C Samayamoorthy has directed the registrars of other universities, functioning under the department, to furnish details regarding requirements of non-teaching staff. The teaching staff will be redeployed in the new 15 government arts and science colleges opened this year.

This is not the first time that staff from Annamalai are redeployed to other institutions. Higher education officials shared that when the state government took control of the varsity in 2013, the university was struggling to manage its finances as it was heavily overstaffed. In a phased manner, around 1,800 teaching faculty and 2,900 non-teaching staff have been sent to other institutions on deputation.

As per the data submitted by the university to NIRF in 2025, the varsity has 1,183 regular teaching faculty.

Higher education officials said that redeployment of staff is need of the hour as, despite getting the maximum amount of grant, Annamalai is exhausting all its finances towards salary payment. “Only the junior teaching staff will be redeployed to other institutions,” Samayamoorthy told TNIE.