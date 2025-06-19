Dayanidhi Maran sends legal notice to brother Kalanithi; accuses him of taking over Sun empire through ‘fraud’

CHENNAI: DMK’s Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran has sent a legal notice to his brother Kalanithi Maran, who owns the Sun media empire, accusing him of taking over the company through fraudulent and illegal transfer of shares just before and after the demise of their father, DMK leader and former union minister, Murasoli Maran in November 2003.

The legal notice, with explosive allegations, has brought to the fore the rift within the DMK’s first family. Murasoli Maran was the nephew and close aide of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who famously called Maran his “conscience”.

Dayanidhi, in his notice sent through his lawyer on June 10, 2025, has contended that the entire earnings through the ownership of the Sun Group by Kalanithi amounted to “proceeds of crime” since the transfer of shares itself was illegal. He threatened to initiate criminal complaints with competent authorities, including the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Enforcement Directorate, for offences of cheating, conspiracy, misleading the stock exchanges through falsification of information, and money laundering, against Kalanithi, his wife Kaveri Maran, and six others closely associated with the group of companies, including its Company Secretary Ravi Ramamoorthy.