Despite benefits, Tiruchy gig workers not keen to join welfare board

TIRUCHY: Delivering his Independence Day speech in 2023, Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced that a welfare board would be formed for the benefit of platform-based gig workers. Two years down the line, the response in Tiruchy has been lukewarm.

According to labour department sources, there are more than 1,500 gig workers in Tiruchy district, with a majority of them working in the city. Despite promises of financial aid, including subsidy for electric scooters, only around 300 workers have joined the board so far. Officials cite several reasons including indifference, lack of awareness, and logistical hurdles for the poor enrolment.

The scheme’s reach is limited, workers say. “We distribute pamphlets in hotels and restaurants that have high footfall to raise awareness, but most workers are either unaware or reluctant,” said a senior official in the district labour department.

“Many see it as just another bureaucratic process. All they need is simple documents to register in E-shram portal and state portal,” he added.