Despite benefits, Tiruchy gig workers not keen to join welfare board

TIRUCHY: Delivering his Independence Day speech in 2023, Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced that a welfare board would be formed for the benefit of platform-based gig workers. Two years down the line, the response in Tiruchy has been lukewarm.
According to labour department sources, there are more than 1,500 gig workers in Tiruchy district, with a majority of them working in the city. Despite promises of financial aid, including subsidy for electric scooters, only around 300 workers have joined the board so far. Officials cite several reasons including indifference, lack of awareness, and logistical hurdles for the poor enrolment.
The scheme’s reach is limited, workers say. “We distribute pamphlets in hotels and restaurants that have high footfall to raise awareness, but most workers are either unaware or reluctant,” said a senior official in the district labour department.
“Many see it as just another bureaucratic process. All they need is simple documents to register in E-shram portal and state portal,” he added.
P Saravanan, 28, a college student, part-time delivery executive with a private food app, says he doesn’t plan to register. "This is just a temporary job while I prepare for government exams. Why commit to a welfare board tied to something I want to leave?" he said, waiting outside a hotel near Salai road.
For others, it’s not lack of intent but lack of clarity. "I’ve heard about the e-scooter subsidy. But the process is confusing first e-Shram, then a state portal, Aadhaar OTP, and so on. When do I find time to do all this?" said A Moideen, 35, a full-time gig worker who covers three apps across Tiruchy junction, Woraiyur and Cantonment.
"I found out about this when a pamphlet was thrust into my hand during a rush-hour delivery. No one from my platform app ever spoke about it, or asked me to join," said M.Priya, 31, a single mother juggling food and parcel deliveries.
Labour department officials have also approached platform aggregators seeking help in reaching their workforce. But without direct assistance or data from them, the department is left relying on manual outreach. Critics argue that the welfare board doesn’t address the deeper issues. Rengarajan, CITU Tiruchy district secretary, said, "This board offers stop-gap solution, not structural protection. Gig workers deserve labour rights PF, ESI, and fixed work hours, not token subsidies."