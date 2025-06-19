Don’t boycott Court for flimsy reasons, Madras HC tells lawyers

MADURAI: Observing that lawyers are officers of the court and their absence would affect the justice delivery system, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court advised lawyers not to boycott courts for ‘flimsy reasons’.

A bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete gave the direction recently on a petition filed by R Jim, seeking a direction to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to initiate disciplinary action against the office-bearers of Tirunelveli Bar Association for frequently boycotting courts.

The petitioner submitted that frequent boycotts cause inconvenience to litigants and advocates who are unwilling to participate in them. The judges observed, “Lawyers are officers of the court and their absence would affect the court proceedings as courts would not be in a position to hear and dispose of cases. Their assistance to the court is of paramount importance in the justice delivery system. Hence, boycotts by lawyers on flimsy reasons are undoubtedly a concern to the judiciary.”

The Supreme Court, in several judgments, has stated that lawyers have to resolve their grievances by approaching competent forums or authorities rather than resorting to boycotts, the judges pointed out.Since the petitioner has not made any complaint in the matter, the bar council will not be in a position to take action, they added. If any specific complaint is made by the petitioner in future, the bar council should initiate appropriate action, the judges said.