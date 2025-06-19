Ex-BSF jawan held for hacking woman to death in TN's Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A former Border Security Force (BSF) havildar was arrested for hacking a 67-year-old woman to death following an argument over repaying Rs 11 lakh borrowed by her son, in Meesarakandapuram village near Tiruttani in the Tiruvallur district.

The arrested has been identified as Kadigachalam (55) of Meesarakandapuram. The RK Pet police said the victim Valliammal’s elder son, Murugan, had borrowed the sum from Kadigachalam a few months ago and failed to repay it. Kadigachalam used to come to Murugan’s house frequently for the money.

“During one such visit on Tuesday, an argument between Valliammal and Kadigachalam broke out, and Kadigachalam hacked Valliammal’s head with a sickle. She was declared dead at a hospital,” a police source said.

Kadigachalam was sent in judicial remand on Wednesday.