Exclusive cage for capturing wild boars developed by Coimbatore forest division

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu forest department, with the help of a private company, has developed a trap cage that will be operated with a remote exclusively to capture wild boars that are damaging crops on farmlands and frequenting residential areas.

The cage that can capture up to eight to 10 wild boars was developed based on the direction and idea from Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) D Venkatesh to mitigate the wild boar intrusion in farmlands and residential areas in the forest boundaries under the Coimbatore Forest Division.

After capturing them in the trap cage, the animals will be shifted into a transfer cage, which has also been developed by the team. They will be taken and kept in vehicles for easy transportation, and then the wild pigs will be released inside the forest.

A cage consists of separate panels, and they can be fixed to the ground. They have been designed for a total coverage of 700 square feet with the shutter. Using the remote, the cage will close the shutter once the wild boars enter it. Based on the recommendation of a committee consisting of the Panchayat President or Municipality Commissioner, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and the section forester, the wild boars will be captured and relocated.