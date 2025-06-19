Girl students made to clean HM's utensils in TN's Salem; HM transferred

COIMBATORE: A headmaster in the Salem district was transferred by the school education department on Wednesday, following allegations that he made a few girl students clean his lunch utensils. The District Educational Officer (Primary) in Tharamangalam has issued a memo to the headmaster, seeking an explanation regarding this allegation.

Teachers said around 220 children study at the panchayat union middle school (PUMS) at Kavundampatti in Edappadi block of Salem district. On Wednesday, the school's headmaster, M Jayakumar, allegedly made a few girl students clean his lunch utensils on campus. A video of the incident went viral on social media, they added. Following this, educational officers visited the school and made inquiries with the children and the headmaster separately.

As this is a serious allegation, the headmaster has been transferred to the PUMS at Alachampalayam in the same block, official sources added. When contacted, an educational officer told TNIE, "A memo has been issued and action will be initiated against the headmaster soon."