Government school buildings encroached for temple use in Tiruppur village

TIRUPPUR: Two government-owned school buildings, including a fully functional anganwadi centre, have allegedly been encroached upon by private individuals in Velayuthampalayam village near Avinashi in Tiruppur district. The structures are allegedly being used by a private Lord Murugan temple for the past five years, forcing children attending the anganwadi to use a dilapidated and unsafe building on the same premises.
Local residents and activists allege that unauthorised individuals, identifying themselves as ‘village representatives’, illegally built a compound wall around two buildings, thereby preventing public access. One of the buildings is reportedly being used as the residence of the temple priest.
The villagers have urged the district administration to intervene and reclaim the property for its intended educational use.
The temple is situated adjacent to three school buildings: two blocks of the former primary school, one of which is structurally sound and another unusable, and an anganwadi centre constructed in 2009 and renovated in 2018. The primary school was merged with the village middle school in 2018, which now operates from another location.
Currently, the children enrolled in the anganwadi are forced to study in the deteriorating old building, while the two better-condition buildings remain under the alleged control of temple affiliates. A perimeter wall has been built connecting these structures, effectively including them in the temple complex.
When TNIE visited the site on Tuesday, villagers appeared reluctant to speak out, reportedly fearing repercussions. A local activist said, "Initially, classes 1 to 3 were held in the old block, while the other two were used for classes 4 and 5 and anganwadi children. Now those two have been absorbed into the temple."
K Malarvizhi, project director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), told TNIE, "Appropriate action will be taken immediately to recover those educational buildings from encroachment. Anganwadi children will be provided with a building in good condition."
M Chandrasekar, Tahsildar of Avinashi, said, "Both the anganwadi building and the old school building, adjacent to the temple, are on government land. On Wednesday, I personally inspected the place. We verified the documents and found the land where the educational buildings are located belongs to the government. A few have occupied it for temple usage. Rural development officials may take appropriate action to recover buildings."
Avinashi Block Development Officer Vijayakumar said, "An investigation is underway in this regard. Action will be taken after it."
A Saraswathi, Monitoring Officer (Avinashi Taluk) of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), said, "About five years ago, some villagers asked to use the anganwadi building for just two days, saying it was for use during the temple festival. Believing that, the then anganwadi in-charge gave nod. They didn't hand over the building after that. They insisted us to use the old school building opposite the temple for the anganwadi."
"We need our own building back. We are going to meet the relevant officials on Thursday in this regard," she added.