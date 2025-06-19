Government school buildings encroached for temple use in Tiruppur village

K Malarvizhi, project director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), told TNIE, "Appropriate action will be taken immediately to recover those educational buildings from encroachment. Anganwadi children will be provided with a building in good condition."

M Chandrasekar, Tahsildar of Avinashi, said, "Both the anganwadi building and the old school building, adjacent to the temple, are on government land. On Wednesday, I personally inspected the place. We verified the documents and found the land where the educational buildings are located belongs to the government. A few have occupied it for temple usage. Rural development officials may take appropriate action to recover buildings."

Avinashi Block Development Officer Vijayakumar said, "An investigation is underway in this regard. Action will be taken after it."

A Saraswathi, Monitoring Officer (Avinashi Taluk) of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), said, "About five years ago, some villagers asked to use the anganwadi building for just two days, saying it was for use during the temple festival. Believing that, the then anganwadi in-charge gave nod. They didn't hand over the building after that. They insisted us to use the old school building opposite the temple for the anganwadi."

"We need our own building back. We are going to meet the relevant officials on Thursday in this regard," she added.